DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to rein in costs

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST
Food delivery service DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in a bid to reduce costs in the face of a global economic slowdown.

The company joins a list of multinational American firms that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to rising operating costs amid decades-high inflation. "We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth ... That's on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly," said Chief Executive Tony Xu in a message to employees posted on the company's website.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had more than 8,600 employees worldwide.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

