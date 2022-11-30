US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Powell speech
30-11-2022
U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.45 points, or 0.01%, at 3,957.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.42 points, or 0.10%, to 10,995.20 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.10 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,795.43.
