US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Powell speech

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.45 points, or 0.01%, at 3,957.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.42 points, or 0.10%, to 10,995.20 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.10 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,795.43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

