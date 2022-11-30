Left Menu

Alipay Singapore sells 3 pc stake in Zomato for Rs 1,631 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:43 IST
Alipay Singapore, an arm of chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Wednesday sold 3.07 per cent stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded a total of 26,28,73,507 shares, amounting to 3.07 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 62.06 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,631.39 crore.

On Wednesday, Camas Investments Pte, an wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek acquired 9.80 crore shares of the company.

As of quarter ended September, Alibaba through its affiliates -- Antfin Singapore Holding and Alipay Singapore Holding -- owned nearly 13 per cent stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Zomato closed 3.54 per cent higher at Rs 65.80 per scrip on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

