Left Menu

HP: Trial run of new vistadome train coach held on heritage Shimla-Kalka section

They are fully air-conditioned and have wooden interiors.The trial run started around 8 am from Kalka.Some of the new features include air pressure brakes instead of vacuum brakes, station master Joginder Singh said, adding that the coaches could be formally introduced on the track in the next two to three months.The train took five-and-a-half hours to cover the distance between Kalka and Shimla but efforts are being made to increase the speed so that the time could be reduced by 30 minutes or more, Singh said.The British laid the first rail link to connect Shimla in 1903.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:46 IST
HP: Trial run of new vistadome train coach held on heritage Shimla-Kalka section
  • Country:
  • India

Trial run of the new advanced vistadome train coach was held on the Shimla-Kalka railway track on Wednesday to increase the speed from 25 to 30-35 km per hour, officials said.

The see-through vistadome coach with transparent roof and doors offers a 360-degree scenic view of the surroundings. They are fully air-conditioned and have wooden interiors.

The trial run started around 8 am from Kalka.

Some of the new features include air pressure brakes instead of vacuum brakes, station master Joginder Singh said, adding that the coaches could be formally introduced on the track in the next two to three months.

The train took five-and-a-half hours to cover the distance between Kalka and Shimla but efforts are being made to increase the speed so that the time could be reduced by 30 minutes or more, Singh said.

The British laid the first rail link to connect Shimla in 1903. In 2009, the Kalka-Shimla rail track was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

There are 103 tunnels on the rail line, besides 800 bridges, 919 curves and 18 railway stations.

Shimla-Kalka became the first narrow gauge track in the country to run vistadome coaches on December 11, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022