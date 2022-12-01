Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-FX hits highest level since August on bets of Fed, China's COVID policy pivots

The index had posted its best monthly performance in November since May 2009, recovering 14.6% last month. "Growing market conviction that the Fed is likely to slow down the pace of tightening resulted in a broadly weaker dollar, which in turned stimulated demand for risky assets as reflected in EM stocks posting the strongest gains throughout November so far this year," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:19 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-FX hits highest level since August on bets of Fed, China's COVID policy pivots
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Currencies in emerging markets hit their highest level since late August on Thursday tracking global markets and weakness in the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's overnight comments that interest rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December".

Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes, while also signalling a protracted economic adjustment, boosting stocks and other risky assets globally. The dollar index slipped 0.1%, adding to its previous session's losses and lifting the emerging markets currencies index 0.7% higher.

EM currencies recovered 3.6% in November after five straight months of losses and posted their best monthly performance since March 2016. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose 0.8%, extending its sharp rebound. The index had posted its best monthly performance in November since May 2009, recovering 14.6% last month.

"Growing market conviction that the Fed is likely to slow down the pace of tightening resulted in a broadly weaker dollar, which in turned stimulated demand for risky assets as reflected in EM stocks posting the strongest gains throughout November so far this year," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital. "In addition to that, investors are hopeful that China will gradually reopen."

The yuan rose against the tepid dollar, while China's blue-chips stock index added 1.1% by close as investors cheered signs of some relaxation in China's strict anti-COVID curbs. China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.4 in November, still below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

In central and eastern Europe, the Polish zloty slipped 0.3% against the euro after data showed the Polish manufacturing sector remained deep in contraction territory with orders and output falling rapidly due to the economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian forint inched 0.1% down after data showed the seasonally-adjusted PMI dropped to 54.7 in November from 56.4 in October.

The European Commission approved on Wednesday Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan, but said Budapest would not receive any payments until it implemented reforms to bolster judicial independence and tackle corruption. The South African rand slid 1% in choppy trading against the dollar amid continued political uncertainty.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed an appearance in parliament to answer lawmakers' questions, a statement said, after he requested time to consider a panel report that found preliminary evidence that he had violated his oath of office. In Turkey, factory activity contracted for a ninth consecutive month in November as weakness in demand caused a slowdown in orders and output, a business survey showed. The lira fell 0.2% against the dollar. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022