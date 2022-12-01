Left Menu

Pradeep Aggarwal honoured as Sustainable Business Leader of the Year

India's leading real estate player in the affordable and Mid-housing segment, Signature Global (India) Limited, has won five prestigious awards at the 14th Realty + Excellence award 2022 North.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:48 IST
Pradeep Aggarwal honoured as Sustainable Business Leader of the Year
Sustainable Business Leader of The Year - Pradeep Aggarwal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading real estate player in the affordable and Mid-housing segment, Signature Global (India) Limited, has won five prestigious awards at the 14th Realty + Excellence award 2022 North. The company was honoured with the following awards during the event.

1. Developer of the year-Residential2. Most Environment-Friendly residential space award for 'Signature Global Park 2 & 3' project3. Affordable Housing Project of the Year for 'The Serenas' project4. Budget Housing Project of the Year for 'Signature Global Imperial' project5. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global Group, received the 'Sustainable Business Leader of the Year' Award for the year 2022 Awards were received by Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman and Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Devender Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director and Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of the company at an event held in the National Capital.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman Signature Global (India) Limited said, "The award is a proud moment for the entire Signature Global family. It is an acknowledgement of the company's cutting-edge real estate operations and the ground-breaking work we did that not only satisfied clients but also offered a financially viable answer to the escalating housing crisis for this income group." Aggarwal further added, "We are a 21st-century real estate corporation with a foundation of global standards of construction and understanding of Indian ideological dynamics have built a value system with Responsibility, Reliability, and Reality as the cornerstones of the company. Through affordable and middle-income housing, we help people realise their dreams of owning a home and will continue to make efforts to provide housing for the majority of people in our nation."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022