4 vehicles catch fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Four vehicles caught fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 6:19 pm, they said. ''We got a call that four vehicles had caught fire and accordingly, we rushed four fire tenders to the spot which are at present engaged in fire-fighting operations,'' a senior official said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

