4 vehicles catch fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar
Four vehicles caught fire in north Delhis Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said. We got a call that four vehicles had caught fire and accordingly, we rushed four fire tenders to the spot which are at present engaged in fire-fighting operations, a senior official said.The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:25 IST
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
