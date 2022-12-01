Plutus Wealth Management buys Bandhan Bank's shares worth Rs 212 crore

Plutus Wealth Management on Thursday acquired shares of private lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 90 lakh scrips of the company.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 235.65 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 212.08 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Bandhan Bank closed 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 235.55 per scrip on NSE.

