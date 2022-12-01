Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours: DEL66 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets on record-making spree; rally for 8th day Mumbai: Benchmark indices rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends.

DEL45 BIZ-LD-GST GST mop up grows 11% to Rs 1.46 lakh cr in Nov New Delhi: The collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew by 11 per cent to about Rs 1.46 lakh crore in November on increased consumer spending and better compliance.

DCM66 BIZ-TAX-WINDFALL Windfall profit tax on crude oil halved, levy on export of diesel too slashed New Delhi: The government on Thursday slashed to less than half the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and also reduced the levy on diesel.

DEL25 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-CUT ATF price slashed by 2.3 pc to Rs 1.17 lakh per kilolitre New Delhi: Jet fuel (ATF) price was on Thursday reduced by 2.3 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eighth month in running.

DEL63 BIZ-LD-AUTO-SALES Car sales in fast lane in November; Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors post double-digit growth New Delhi: Car makers have logged the best-ever November sales as demand for personal transport continued to remain strong even after the end of the high-selling festive season, driving towards record sales in 2022.

DEL51 BIZ-BSE-MCAP Mcap of BSE-listed firms at lifetime peak of Rs 289.88 lakh cr; investors wealth climbs Rs 8.96 lakh cr in 8 days New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh all-time high of Rs 289.88 lakh crore on Thursday following an ongoing rally in equities.

DEL37 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 81.22 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 81.22 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday on broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow.

DCM37 BIZ-WEF-ELECTRIC VEHICLES Transition of India's entire 2/3-wheeler fleet to electric needs USD 285-bn financing: WEF New Delhi: The complete electrification of India's entire fleet of two and three-wheelers, the largest in the world, will require financing to the tune of USD 285 billion (nearly Rs 23 lakh crore), according to a new white paper.

DEL67 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 352; silver rallies Rs 1,447 New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 352 to Rs 53,677 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

