Left Menu

Airbus says to decouple from Russian titanium 'in months'

The European Union has so far avoided banning Russian commodities other than steel and coal, and titanium remains exempt from restrictions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special operation. Airbus has said it is trying to identify alternative supplies, while rival Boeing says it has suspended titanium purchases from Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:29 IST
Airbus says to decouple from Russian titanium 'in months'

Airbus will halt its reliance on Russia for titanium supplies within months, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Russia is the largest producer of titanium, a strategic metal prized for its strength relative to its weight. It is used mainly in aircraft engines and landing gear for large planes. "We are in the process of decoupling from Russia when it comes to titanium. It will be a matter of months not years," Michael Schoellhorn, chief executive Airbus Defence & Space, said.

"I cannot give you a precise date; it is a relatively complex process with certification and everything else that aviation calls for, but it will happen," the former Airbus operations chief told a company sustainability briefing. The European Union has so far avoided banning Russian commodities other than steel and coal, and titanium remains exempt from restrictions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special operation.

Airbus has said it is trying to identify alternative supplies, while rival Boeing says it has suspended titanium purchases from Russia. Industry sources say it has expanded purchases from the United States and Japan while exploring new sources. Certifying new suppliers to stringent aerospace standards can take years.

"For the time being Airbus still procures a certain percentage of Russian titanium, but we are clearly on a track of becoming independent of it," Schoellhorn said. It no longer needs titanium for military products but has "a short while" to go for civil planes, he added.

NH90 and Tiger military helicopter programmes have relied in the past on Russian titanium, according to Airbus' 2019 annual report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called on Western governments to impose stronger economic sanctions on Russia.

But in April, Airbus said sanctions on the strategic metal would damage aerospace while barely hurting Russia's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022