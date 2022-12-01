Left Menu

M Paramasivam appointed new executive director of Punjab National Bank

Paramasivam, an agriculture graduate, started his journey in Canara Bank as agricultural extension officer in the year 1990

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:59 IST
M Paramasivam appointed new executive director of Punjab National Bank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the executive director of government-owned Punjab National Bank with effect from today for a period of three years. Paramasivam, an agriculture graduate, started his journey in Canara Bank as an agricultural extension officer in 1990 and has served the bank for the last 32 years in various capacities as branch head of Vijaya Laghubitta Bittiya Sansthas, as regional and circle head of various regional and circle offices and also headed priority credit wing at head office of Canara Bank.

His experience and contribution is spread across multiple domains of branch banking, credit, priority sector, forex and trade finance, and compliance, among others, according to a statement. During his tenure as Wing Head at Priority Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank, FRUITS portal was started in coordination with NABARD and Karnataka State Government. He was also instrumental in the commencement of Agri Credit Centres in terms of EASE-3 norms. Paramasivam has also undertaken a leadership development strategy programme organised by Banks Board Bureau and Indian Banks' Association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022