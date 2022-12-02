DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Is a Labor Challenge Coming?" before the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade. 1415 GMT MADRID - Closing speech by ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos at an event organised by OK Diario in Madrid - 1200 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives brief remarks at ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum, which brings together guest speakers such as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, Chinese Finance Minster Liu Kun, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, Bank of Korea Deputy Governor Jwahong Min and Bank of Indonesia Deputy Governor Dodi Budi Waluyo - 0000 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1900 GMT. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

** UMEA, Sweden - Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will give a presentation on current monetary policy and the economic situation at the Västerbotten Chamber of Commerce – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet on changes to EU fiscal rules, new EU taxes to pay for joint borrowing – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 LONDON - Philip Evans, Director Prudential Policy Bank of England, delivers speech at UK Finance on Basel 3.1 Consultation – 1100 GMT TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the Sixth Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) "Addressing Financial Stability Challenges" – 1200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of Sveriges Riksbank delivers a speech on macroprudential policy during the sixth annual conference organised by the European System Risk Board (ESRB) – 1550 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1315 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 NICOSIA - Participation by Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in fireside chat "Challenges for banks in a new operating environment" with Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, at 10th Cyprus Banking Forum & Fintech Expo in Nicosia, Cyprus – 0745 GMT NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. 