Further calibrating China's COVID strategy critical for recovery - IMF
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 07:44 IST
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday further calibrating China's COVID strategy will be critical to sustaining and balancing the nation's economic recovery.
More action by the Chinese government can further help to safeguard financial stability, she said in her speech at the International Finance Forum 2022 in China.
