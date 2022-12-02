Left Menu

Indian Railways' freight loading till November crossed entire last year's level

Freight loading by Indian Railways during the first eight months of this financial year 2022-23 (April-March) crossed the previous year's level of loading and subsequent earnings from them.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 11:07 IST
Indian Railways' freight loading till November crossed entire last year's level
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Freight loading by Indian Railways during the first eight months of this financial year 2022-23 (April-March) crossed the previous year's level of loading and subsequent earnings from them. According to a statement by the Ministry of Railways, freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved against last year's loading of 903.16 MT during the same period on a cumulative basis, an improvement of 8 per cent.

Railways have made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices which have resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. Railways have earned Rs 105,905 crore against Rs 91,127 crore over last year, which in itself is an improvement of 16 per cent as compared to the same period of last year.

The ministry's statement further said that during the month of November 2022, originating freight loading of 123.9 MT has been achieved against loading of 116.96 MT in November of 2021, which is an improvement of 5 per cent over last year. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units, backed up by agile policy, making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022