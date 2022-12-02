Indian Railways' freight loading till November crossed entire last year's level

Freight loading by Indian Railways during the first eight months of this financial year 2022-23 (April-March) crossed the previous year's level of loading and subsequent earnings from them. According to a statement by the Ministry of Railways, freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved against last year's loading of 903.16 MT during the same period on a cumulative basis, an improvement of 8 per cent.

Railways have made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices which have resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. Railways have earned Rs 105,905 crore against Rs 91,127 crore over last year, which in itself is an improvement of 16 per cent as compared to the same period of last year.

The ministry's statement further said that during the month of November 2022, originating freight loading of 123.9 MT has been achieved against loading of 116.96 MT in November of 2021, which is an improvement of 5 per cent over last year. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units, backed up by agile policy, making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement, the ministry said. (ANI)

