Tata AIA Life Certified as a Great Place to Work, Enhancing Best Employer Reputation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, a hallmark of Best Workplaces in the country. This recognition is conferred by the Great Place to Work Institute, based on a rigorous work culture assessment process. The recognition requires 70 per cent or more of a company's employees to rate it as a great workplace and is considered among the most prestigious achievements for a people-centric organisation. A four-step process is used to conduct the Certification process.

- Trust Index is the first step, which consists of an employee survey.- Culture Audit that evaluates the People Practices of the organization through a detailed assessment- Qualifying Criteria - Following the assessment, The Institute determines if the organization meets the criteria for Qualification- Actionable Insights - In the last phase, the organization gets to build a winning people strategy. Earlier this year, Tata AIA was recognized as one of India's Best Employers for 2022, according to Kincentric's premium assessment. The programme identifies organisations that demonstrate outstanding people practices and workplace excellence. Tata AIA Life won the accolade for the sixth consecutive year and was the only life insurer in India to have been chosen among 15 other organisations. Speaking on this occasion, Kristyl Pais Bhesania, President and Chief Human Resource Officer, said, "Research suggests that employees who are happy with their employers and who feel their employers provide good career opportunities are more likely to stay with their organisations and contribute more. At Tata AIA Life, we strongly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we have established a high-performance work culture that fosters a high level of engagement among our teams. It is an honour to be named a Kincentric Best Employer and to earn Great Place to Work® certification, both of which demonstrate our dedication to our employees." Tata AIA has always placed employee wellbeing at the forefront of its priorities. The Company implements several initiatives through the year to ensure that its workforce is always engaged, happy, and motivated. These include birthday and anniversary leave, block leaves, special events for family members, recognition for new talent, consistent performers, long service tenure employees. Further, the company has policies around No call/ meeting hours/ days (especially weekend) etc. The company endeavors to keep expanding its people-friendly practices as it moves forward in its journey as a preferred employer.

