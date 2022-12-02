Freak accident on board Delhi-Kanpur Nilaachal Express leaves one dead

A passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Nilaachal Express died on Friday after being impaled by an iron rod that protruded the glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck, an official said.

The freak accident took place around 8:45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, the spokesperson said.

''One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs,'' the railway spokesperson said. He was identified as Hrishikesh Dubey.

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far.

The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation launched.

