Railways' Apr-Nov passenger segment revenue surges 76 per cent on year

The Indian Railways registered a 76 per cent increase in revenue from the passenger segment between April and November against the corresponding year-ago period, the national transporter said in a statement on Friday.

The total approximate earnings of the Indian Railways on originating basis during April to November was Rs 43,324 crore against Rs 24,631 crore achieved during the corresponding period last year.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked was 53.65 crore between April 1 and November 30 against 48.60 crore during the year-ago period -- an increase of 10%. The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period under review grew 50 per cent to Rs 34,303 crore from Rs 22,904 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked between April and November grew 155 per cent to 352.73 crore from 138.13 crore during the same period last year. The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the period under review was Rs 9,021 crore against Rs 1,728 crore in the year-ago period.

