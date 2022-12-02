Indian Oil plans to upgrade supply locations, aviation fuel station in Goa
Ghosh added that the investment in the development of new retail outlets and upgradation of old ones for the fiscal 2022-23 is Rs 5.50 crore.He said that Indian Oil has a network of 38 retail outlets in the state, ensuring uninterrupted POL supplies at all times.
- Country:
- India
Indian Oil Corporation plans to invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and aviation fuel station in the coastal state, a senior company official said.
Anirban Ghosh, Executive Director and State Head of Maharashtra and Goa State Office, told reporters that the Indian Oil Company had the highest market share of 38.1 per cent and sold 256.4 TMT of petrol, oil and lubricant products in Goa in 2021-22.
He said that in the current Financial Year, the Indian Oil will invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and Aviation Fuel station. Ghosh added that the investment in the development of new retail outlets and upgradation of old ones for the fiscal 2022-23 is Rs 5.50 crore.
He said that Indian Oil has a network of 38 retail outlets in the state, ensuring uninterrupted POL supplies at all times. “There are five distributors of Indian Oil LPG in the state,” Ghosh added.
Ghosh said that the contribution to the exchequer of Goa has been Rs 438.58 crores which includes Value Added Tax and Green Cess and during the last fiscal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bombay HC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over reduction of Corporators in BMC from 236 to 227
Rahul Gandhi reiterates that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped British; dares Maharashtra government to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Eight suspected measles deaths, 503 cases reported in Maharashtra so far; CM reviews situation
Pension of freedom fighters doubled in Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray flays Maharashtra government over stalled, cancelled projects