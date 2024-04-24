Maharashtra: 2.09 Crore Voters to Determine Outcome for 258 Candidates in Phase III of Lok Sabha Elections
2.09 crore voters will decide the fate of 258 candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on May 7. Notable contests include Supriya Sule vs. Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, Udayanraje Bhosale vs. Shahu Chhatrapati in Satara, and Narayan Rane in Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri. Preventive action has been taken against 95,250 persons, and items worth Rs 471.89 crore have been seized, including Rs 43.96 crore in cash and drugs worth Rs 216.47 crore.
A total of 2.09 crore voters will decide the fate of 258 candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was April 22.
There are 13 candidates in the fray in Raigad constituency, 38 in Baramati, 31 in Osmanabad, 28 in Latur, 21 in Solapur, 32 in Madha, 20 in Sangli, 16 in Satara, nine in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, 23 in Kolhapur, and 27 in Hatkanangale, as per official data.
There are a total of 2,09,92,616 voters (1,07,64,741 male, 1,02,26,946 female and 929 third gender) and 23,036 polling centres across the 11 constituencies.
The highlight of the third phase in Maharashtra will be the high-octane contest between Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar of the rival NCP led by Sunetra's husband and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati.
There are also two royals, belonging to different branches of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dynasty, in the fray. In Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale is contesting as BJP candidate, while in Kolhapur, Shahu Chhatrapati is contesting on the Congress' ticket.
Union minister Narayan Rane is contesting on BJP ticket from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri.
Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said preventive action was taken against 95,250 persons in the state as of April 22, and items worth Rs 471.89 crore were seized, including Rs 43.96 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 34.78 crore and drugs worth Rs 216.47 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
