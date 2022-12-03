U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators.

The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related to climate into their strategic planning. Issuance of the proposal for public comment was approved in a 6-1 vote of the Fed Board of Governors, with Governor Christopher Waller dissenting. The new framework would apply to banks' governance; policies, procedures and limits; strategic planning; risk management; data, risk measurement and reporting; and scenario analysis, the Board said.

Among the changes for banks would be the addition of climate-related financial risks in audits and the addition of climate-related scenario analysis to traditional stress testing. The proposal will be open for public comment for 60 days.

