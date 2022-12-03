Left Menu

South Africa's ruling ANC to meet on Sunday to discuss president's fate

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 15:11 IST
Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

South Africa's African National Congress will meet on Sunday, it said on Saturday, to continue a meeting it halted midway on Friday to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been suspected of misconduct.

An enquiry by an independent parliamentary panel found that Ramaphosa might have committed misconduct when investigations revealed that he kept millions of dollars in cash at his private game farm.

The president has denied any wrongdoing.

