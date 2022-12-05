Left Menu

Zomato chooses Konnect Insights to boost its customer experience strategy

Konnect Insights, the omnichannel customer experience management platform, announced that Zomato, has chosen Konnect Insights to help it achieve new levels of CXM.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:38 IST
Zomato chooses Konnect Insights to boost its customer experience strategy
Zomato chooses Konnect Insights to boost its customer experience strategy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Konnect Insights, the omnichannel customer experience management platform, announced that Zomato has chosen Konnect Insights to help it achieve new levels of CXM. Zomato is a brand that values its customers' experiences and is endeavouring to set the highest standards when it comes to delivering the right services and experiences. Zomato turned to Konnect Insights to be able to leverage decision-driving data and equip themselves to achieve their CX objectives.

Aditya NarainMangla, Head, Customer Experience at Zomato shared, "Our goal is to make sure customers have a fantastic experience. Konnect Insights will improve our ability to receive and cater to valuable customer feedback across multiple platforms." "Konnect Insights is built on the principles of The 4 Pillars of Customer Experience Management, meant for customer-centric brands who really care about excellence in CX. Zomato is definitely pioneering their customer care and we are glad to be assisting them to deliver fantastic experiences by leveraging valuable customer feedback across channels," stated Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO at Konnect Insights.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022