Trehan Iris Wins Laurels at the 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards

Demonstrating undisputed market leadership, Trehan Iris' developments-IRIS Broadway Greno West and IRIS Broadway, Gurugram-have swept two prestigious awards at the 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards held at Radisson Blu Plaza, in New Delhi on November 30, 2022.

Updated: 05-12-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:57 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Demonstrating undisputed market leadership, Trehan Iris' developments-IRIS Broadway Greno West and IRIS Broadway, Gurugram-have swept two prestigious awards at the 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards held at Radisson Blu Plaza, in New Delhi on November 30, 2022. Trehan Iris took home two awards at the event, viz., 'Project Launch of the Year' for IRIS Broadway GrenoWest and 'Real Estate Destination of the Year' for IRIS Broadway, Gurugram.

Commenting on the achievement, Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "It is a proud moment for Trehan Iris, and we are honoured and humbled to have received these prestigious awards. We, at Trehan Iris, are committed to developing landmark projects. Having received these invaluable recognitions further solidifies our position as a leader in the industry besides inspiring us to continue building top-quality retail and mixed-use centres." Abhishek Trehan participated in a Fireside Chat titled "The Retail Rebound: Asset Repositioning in Phygitail World" held during the event, where the thought leader spoke of the myriad opportunities available in retail developments in the country.

Trehan Iris has set new benchmarks and contributed significantly to the real estate industry. The two awards bestowed on the company testify to the innovative practices it follows and its groundbreaking work that sets its retail projects apart from others. For instance, IRIS Broadway Greno West, conceptualized by Benoy, UK, the team behind the renowned Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk, is among the most prestigious retail destination coming up in Noida Extension, Greater Noida. Construction is in full swing. On the other hand, IRIS Broadway, Gurugram is the most popular retail led centre in Gurugram and the only organized mall in the residential area that caters to more than 5 lakh people. It is home to many international and domestic retail brands, as well as food chains. With various leading brands coming on board, Iris Broadway, Gurugram continues to grow as a preferred shopping and entertainment destination.

The 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards witnessed the gathering of the industry's icons for exchanging industry knowledge, networking, and recognition of the fraternity's efforts and accomplishments. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

