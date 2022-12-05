Trust Group launches alternative investment fund Athena Investments * Financial services firm Trust Group on Monday announced the launch of Athena Investments, an alternative investment fund, which will provide alternative investment solutions to investors.

The fund aims to raise capital from resident and non-resident Indians, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), banks, accredited investors, corporates, and trusts, according to a statement.

Athena Investments has launched its first scheme -- Stock Convertible Scheme (SCS) -- an open-ended, AIF that proposes to invest in listed equities through the use of equity derivatives. The fund has no lock-in and no exit load with a monthly exit option for investors.

The scheme has two options -- quarterly payout scheme or growth scheme, to suit the need of investors. The investment universe of SCS is 100 large-cap companies. *** LKS assists CWC's merger with CRWC * Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan on Tuesday said it assisted Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) to acquire the business undertaking of Central Railside Warehouse Company Limited through slump sale.

Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan (LKS) acted as the legal counsel for CWC and Central Railside Warehouse Company Limited (CRWC) and advised them on legal, tax, structuring, and regulatory aspects of the transaction, the law firm said in a release.

The transaction comprised of the sale of the business undertaking (related to developing and promoting railway warehouses and providing seamless supply chain management system and rail-based logistics) of CRWC by way of slump sale as an inseparable, whole, and ongoing concern basis, it said.

