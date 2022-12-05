Left Menu

Threat shuts Christmas markets in Germany's Duesseldorf -police

Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it was investigating suspected abuse of the emergency hotline. Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:39 IST
Threat shuts Christmas markets in Germany's Duesseldorf -police
The western German city of Duesseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police received a threat against one of them, according to police.

A city spokesperson said the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason. The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.

Officers were on site but the situation was calm, police said. Just over a week ago, police in Berlin closed roads and stepped up security around the Alexanderplatz Christmas market due to a phoned-in threat.

Berliner Zeitung reported at the time that an unidentified person had called police saying he planned to plough his car into the crowds of revellers. Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it was investigating suspected abuse of the emergency hotline.

Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.

