Threat shuts Christmas markets in Germany's Duesseldorf -police
Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it was investigating suspected abuse of the emergency hotline. Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.
The western German city of Duesseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police received a threat against one of them, according to police.
A city spokesperson said the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason. The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.
Officers were on site but the situation was calm, police said. Just over a week ago, police in Berlin closed roads and stepped up security around the Alexanderplatz Christmas market due to a phoned-in threat.
Berliner Zeitung reported at the time that an unidentified person had called police saying he planned to plough his car into the crowds of revellers. Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it was investigating suspected abuse of the emergency hotline.
Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.
