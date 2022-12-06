Left Menu

Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as MD, CEO

Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the board of Biocon Biologics.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 07:55 IST
Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as MD, CEO
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced that Shreehas Tambe has been appointed as its managing director and CEO with effect from Monday. Tambe, formerly deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, will lead BBL in realising its goal of being a global biosimilars leader, a release said. Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the board of Biocon Biologics.

Welcoming Tambe, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, "I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD and CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition." The Executive Chairperson said, "His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead."

Shreehas Tambe said as he steps into the role of managing director and CEO, he is deeply honoured by the confidence that the Board of Biocon Biologics has reposed in him to lead the company. "It has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise," he said.

"As a company we have always pushed boundaries, challenged status-quo, and Dared to Dream - Big! The recent acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business, is a game-changing event in our journey. As a fully integrated Biosimilars company this puts us in a unique position to serve patients across the world..." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022