Rail blockade by organisation demanding separate Kamtapur state affects train movement in North Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:50 IST
A rail blockade at Moynaguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district by an organisation demanding a separate state of Kamtapur in north Bengal affected train movement in the region for over four hours on Tuesday, an official said.

A North East Frontier Railway official said from Guwahati that the blockade which started at 6 am at Moynaguri, was lifted at 10.25 am.

Kamtapur State Demand Forum leaders said that they resorted to the rail blockade to highlight their aspirations to the Centre and the state government.

The blockade at Moynaguri led to detention of several mail and express trains to and from various places in the north-east at various stations and some were diverted via Malbazar.

The trains which were detained or diverted included Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, Awadh Assam Express and Kamrup Express, the NFR official said.

