Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain

The Latvian broadcasting regulator canceled the license of Russian independent television station TV Rain on Tuesday, the regulator's chairman said.

"In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.

