Maha: Nagpur Metro creates record for world's longest double-decker viaduct

Nagpur Metro in Maharashtra has entered Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km on Wardha Road.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur Metro in Maharashtra has entered Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km on Wardha Road. Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan here on Tuesday.

The double-decker viaduct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said that executing the project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of a three-tier structure, with metro rail on top, highway flyover in the middle and the existing road at the ground level.

As per an official release, the double-decker viaduct measuring 3.14 km is the longest such structure across any metro rail system in the world and has three stations.

Maha Metro had earlier entered Asia and India Book of Records not just for the longest double-decker viaduct, but also for maximum metro stations constructed on a double-decker viaduct, it said.

