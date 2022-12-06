Left Menu

European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh

European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach. The region-wide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, extending losses to a third straight session.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:53 IST
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, extending losses to a third straight session. The index has logged seven straight weekly gains on hopes that signs of cooling inflation would allow the Fed to slow the pace of its rapid interest rate hikes.

However, a report on Monday showing an unexpected pick up in U.S. services industry activity in November, along with solid labour data last week, has provided further evidence of economic resilience and dented sentiment. Energy stocks fell 0.7%, while banks slid 0.6%. However, losses were countered by gains in consumer staples such as Nestle and Unilever Plc.

Among individual stocks, Aeroports de Paris (ADP) said Royal Schiphol Group has sold off its remaining stake in the French airports company. Shares of ADP fell 13.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022