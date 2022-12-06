Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 473; silver tumbles Rs 1,241

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:05 IST
Gold falls Rs 473; silver tumbles Rs 1,241
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price fell by Rs 473 to Rs 53,898 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had touched Rs 54,371 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,241 per kg to Rs 65,878 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,770.75 per ounce while silver was down at USD 22.38 per ounce.

''Stronger-than-expected US services data on Monday renewed pressure on the US Fed to keep interest rates higher for a longer and triggered a slide in the yellow metal,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

