UK ambulance workers announce strike dates in December

The Unite trade union also said that more than 1,600 ambulance workers would strike on Dec. 21 over a pay dispute. Britain's state-run National Health Service is already grappling with planned industrial action by thousands of nurses after the government refused to meet demands for pay hikes.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:40 IST
Thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales will strike on Dec. 21 and 28 over pay and conditions, the GMB union said on Tuesday, adding to widespread industrial action across Britain's health service over the Christmas period.

“The last thing they want to do is take strike action, but the government has left them with no choice," GMB's National Secretary Rachel Harrison said. The Unite trade union also said that more than 1,600 ambulance workers would strike on Dec. 21 over a pay dispute.

Britain's state-run National Health Service is already grappling with planned industrial action by thousands of nurses

after the government refused to meet demands for pay hikes. Chairman of the governing Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday the government was looking at

bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers took strike action.

