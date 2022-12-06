India successfully used space tech for bringing ease of living to citizens: MoS for Science and Tech

India has distinguished itself as it has successfully used space technology for bringing ease of living for the common citizens by working in different sectors like railways, smart cities, roads and buildings, highways, digital health, telemedicine, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Global challenges need to be fought through global collaboration, regardless of our respective ideologies or individual leanings, the minister said.

While attending the ministerial plenary in Abu Dhabi on 'Role of Foreign Policy in Enabling Space Diplomacy and International Cooperation', Jitendra Singh said the space debate has brought all of us together to think about the wellbeing of the Earth. MoS Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Foreign Minister of Bahrain and Minister of Advanced Technologies of Israel also attended the event. Jitendra Singh said, "Right from the beginning, India has envisaged for itself and pledged that our space and atomic energy programmes are dedicated to peaceful purposes and the same was said even when we started our atomic programme soon after independence in the immediate backdrop of atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings during II World War, when the world hated anything which carried the name atomic with it."

"And, within a span of 2-3 years, we have more than 100 startups and two of the start-ups have launched private satellites to grace the sky. Calling for greater collaboration with UAE in the space sector, The Minister said the development of the space sector is one of the priority areas for the leaders of both India and the UAE. He said the indigenously developed space sector of India and the fast-growing space sector of the UAE have a lot of complementariness that can be harnessed for the greater good. (ANI)

