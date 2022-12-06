Left Menu

India successfully used space tech for bringing ease of living to citizens: MoS for Science and Tech

Global challenges need to be fought through global collaboration, regardless of our respective ideologies or individual leanings, the minister said.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:24 IST
India successfully used space tech for bringing ease of living to citizens: MoS for Science and Tech
Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh during the event on Tuesday (Photo/pib.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has distinguished itself as it has successfully used space technology for bringing ease of living for the common citizens by working in different sectors like railways, smart cities, roads and buildings, highways, digital health, telemedicine, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Global challenges need to be fought through global collaboration, regardless of our respective ideologies or individual leanings, the minister said.

While attending the ministerial plenary in Abu Dhabi on 'Role of Foreign Policy in Enabling Space Diplomacy and International Cooperation', Jitendra Singh said the space debate has brought all of us together to think about the wellbeing of the Earth. MoS Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Foreign Minister of Bahrain and Minister of Advanced Technologies of Israel also attended the event. Jitendra Singh said, "Right from the beginning, India has envisaged for itself and pledged that our space and atomic energy programmes are dedicated to peaceful purposes and the same was said even when we started our atomic programme soon after independence in the immediate backdrop of atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings during II World War, when the world hated anything which carried the name atomic with it."

"And, within a span of 2-3 years, we have more than 100 startups and two of the start-ups have launched private satellites to grace the sky. Calling for greater collaboration with UAE in the space sector, The Minister said the development of the space sector is one of the priority areas for the leaders of both India and the UAE. He said the indigenously developed space sector of India and the fast-growing space sector of the UAE have a lot of complementariness that can be harnessed for the greater good. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022