Marina III Singapore exits Craftsman Automation; sells shares worth Rs 370 cr

Private equity firm Marina III Singapore Pte on Tuesday divested its entire 5.48 per cent stake in engineering company Craftsman Automation Ltd for Rs 370 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Marina III Singapore Pte offloaded 11,56,808 shares, amounting to 5.48 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 3,200 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 370 crore.

On Tuesday, White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and India Acorn ICAV acquired a total of 7.02 lakh scrips of the company.

As of quarter ended September, Marina Singapore III Pte owned 5.48 per cent stake in the company, according to exchange data.

Shares of Craftsman Automation closed 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 3,274 per share on BSE.

In a separate transaction, Fennel Pvt Ltd sold 6.01 lakh shares of restaurant operator Sapphire Foods India Ltd for Rs 84 crore through an open market transaction.

Sapphire Foods India is an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian subcontinent.

Fennel Pvt Ltd offloaded 6,01,947 shares, amounting to nearly 1 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,390 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 83.67 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be identified.

As of quarter September 2022, Fennel held 2.77 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Shares of Sapphire Foods India closed 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,396.10 per share on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)