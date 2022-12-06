Ukraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 bln, topping pre-invasion level
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:51 IST
The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that the country had $27.95 billion in foreign reserves as of Dec. 1.
That figure topped the $27.42 billion in state coffers on the morning of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.
It also said its reserves had grown 10.7% in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement