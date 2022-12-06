Ukraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 bln, topping pre-invasion level

The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that the country had $27.95 billion in foreign reserves as of Dec. 1.

That figure topped the $27.42 billion in state coffers on the morning of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.

It also said its reserves had grown 10.7% in November.

