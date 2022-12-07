RBI lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8 for FY23
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday marginally lowered the country's GDP growth projection for the current fiscal at 6.8 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7 per cent.
However, despite the downward revision in the economic growth projection, India will remain among the fastest growing major economies in the world, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the latest bi-monthly monetary policy.
He said the Indian economy remains resilient and is a bright spot in a gloomy world.
It is to be noted that the RBI had also pared its growth projection in September as well.
The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- Indian
- The Reserve Bank
- India
- The World Bank
ALSO READ
Indian stock indices, rupee marginally up in early trade on Tuesday
Indian Army organizes first-ever short film festival, to encourage J-K, Ladakh youth
Mirabai to spearhead Indian campaign, injured Jeremy to miss World Championships
Check out how Indian Army responded to Kerala couple's sweet wedding invitation
South Korea: Indian Navy ships dock at Busan port