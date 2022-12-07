Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:12 IST
Guar gum prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 12,374 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 40 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 12,374 per five quintal with an open interest of 8,420 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

