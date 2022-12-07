Left Menu

Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:59 IST
Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global Captive Centres (GCCs) are looking to ramp up their workforce and add close to 3.64 lakh jobs within next 12 months amid a spurt in service demand from key global markets, says a report.

According to NLB Services' India Captivating Report, the GCC sector will scale up from the current USD 35.9 billion to USD 60-85 billion by 2026.

A spurt in service demand from key global markets (34 per cent) is the key reason driving the demand for talent.

From a sub-sector perspective, IT Software & Consulting with 33 per cent of the respondents keen on ramping up the talent pool topped the chart. The next were BFSI (21 per cent) and Internet & Telecom (16 per cent).

Among cities, Bengaluru leads in terms of job creation.

''India currently accounts for around 45 per cent of the global GCCs in operations and this share is expected to grow further,'' NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Alug further noted that the sector is expected to see a 10.8 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in employment in 2023 alone.

''As India cements its position further in the scheme of strategic operations, the demand for talent also will grow,'' he said.

According to Varun Sachdeva, APAC Recruitment & Business Leader, NLB Services, the demand today is for niche digital and machine learning skills like data science, data analytics, data engineering, statistical analysis, and UI/UX design today indicating how the centres are evolving to strategic centres.

The study surveyed 211 GCC companies across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare & pharmaceutical, internet & telecom, IT software & consulting, manufacturing, oil & gas and retail from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi/ NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022