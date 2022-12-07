Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

Global Captive Centres (GCCs) are looking to ramp up their workforce and add close to 3.64 lakh jobs within next 12 months amid a spurt in service demand from key global markets, says a report.

According to NLB Services' India Captivating Report, the GCC sector will scale up from the current USD 35.9 billion to USD 60-85 billion by 2026.

A spurt in service demand from key global markets (34 per cent) is the key reason driving the demand for talent.

From a sub-sector perspective, IT Software & Consulting with 33 per cent of the respondents keen on ramping up the talent pool topped the chart. The next were BFSI (21 per cent) and Internet & Telecom (16 per cent).

Among cities, Bengaluru leads in terms of job creation.

''India currently accounts for around 45 per cent of the global GCCs in operations and this share is expected to grow further,'' NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Alug further noted that the sector is expected to see a 10.8 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in employment in 2023 alone.

''As India cements its position further in the scheme of strategic operations, the demand for talent also will grow,'' he said.

According to Varun Sachdeva, APAC Recruitment & Business Leader, NLB Services, the demand today is for niche digital and machine learning skills like data science, data analytics, data engineering, statistical analysis, and UI/UX design today indicating how the centres are evolving to strategic centres.

The study surveyed 211 GCC companies across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare & pharmaceutical, internet & telecom, IT software & consulting, manufacturing, oil & gas and retail from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi/ NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

