enreap Partners with Planview as a Solution Partner

enreap, a leading provider of ALM, DevOps, and Digital Services, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Enterprise Agile Planning solutions. With this partnership, enreap will help enterprises achieve their enterprise agility objectives using Planview.

Organizations use Planview's platform to transform the way they deliver strategic impact, connecting the business from ideas to impact and empower companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Recently, Planview was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This follows previous announcements that Planview is a Leader in both the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools.

''The world of work has gone through a massive transformation over the past couple of years – hybrid work is a new reality, the reliance on digital tools has increased, and enterprise digital transformation has become an urgent necessity. Planview's robust suite of products provides end-to-end visibility into the value streams and allows executives and chief transformation officers to bring synergy in strategy, planning, delivery, and results. With our experience in DevOps, ALM, and digital transformation and deep expertise across various tools, we are in a great position to help organizations improve their time to market, increase efficiency, and quickly realize their strategic initiatives,'' said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of enreap. ''With enreap, we can further meet the needs of our customers in India and Singapore; this collaboration will help us scale to meet their business objectives as they face a rapidly evolving business environment. enreap's expertise in DevOps automation, ALM, and Delivery Management enhances our focus on providing first-class service to our customers in the region,'' said Vishal Dhawan, Managing Director and President of Asia/Pacific, Planview.

enreap is known for its track record of designing and implementing scalable technology solutions. As a transformation partner, enreap helps companies leverage frameworks and tools and achieve optimum productivity and sustainable competitive advantage. With this partnership, enreap will not only enable enterprises to streamline their Software Delivery, customer service, and business support operations but also optimize Business Strategy Delivery operations.

