New terminal of Chennai International Airport to be ready by 2024: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said work on the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport will be completed by 2024 and subsequently it will be inaugurated.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia also said a new site, Parandur, has been chosen for Chennai's second airport -- a greenfield one -- out of the four sites offered by the Tamil Nadu government.

''We have a very aggressive plan for the Chennai airport. We are spending almost Rs 2,895 crore for the Chennai airport expansion plan. The probable time of completion of the work is somewhere in 2024. As soon as that is completed, we will inaugurate it,'' he said during Question Hour.

