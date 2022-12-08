Left Menu

New terminal of Chennai International Airport to be ready by 2024: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said work on the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport will be completed by 2024 and subsequently it will be inaugurated.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia also said a new site, Parandur, has been chosen for Chennais second airport -- a greenfield one -- out of the four sites offered by the Tamil Nadu government.We have a very aggressive plan for the Chennai airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:11 IST
New terminal of Chennai International Airport to be ready by 2024: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said work on the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport will be completed by 2024 and subsequently it will be inaugurated.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia also said a new site, Parandur, has been chosen for Chennai's second airport -- a greenfield one -- out of the four sites offered by the Tamil Nadu government.

''We have a very aggressive plan for the Chennai airport. We are spending almost Rs 2,895 crore for the Chennai airport expansion plan. The probable time of completion of the work is somewhere in 2024. As soon as that is completed, we will inaugurate it,'' he said during Question Hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022