Left Menu

Giriraj Singh holds meeting on Cactus Plantation and Economic Usage

India has approximately 30% of its geographical area under the category of degraded land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 20:41 IST
Giriraj Singh holds meeting on Cactus Plantation and Economic Usage
Ministry of Petroleum has been requested to provide necessary technical assistance in this venture.  Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh, convened a consultation meeting on 'Cactus Plantation and its Economic Usage' today in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Chile, Mr. Juan Angulo M; Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Morocco, Mr. Errachid Alaoui Mrani; Head of Energy Division, Embassy of Brazil, Mrs. Carolina Saito; Agricultural Attache, Embassy of Brazil, Mr. Angelo Mauricio. Indian Ambassadors of these countries also attended the meeting through VC.

Fourteen experts of various countries like, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Morocco, Tunisia, Italy, South Africa and India also attended the meeting through VC. Secretaries of Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Rural Development, and representatives of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) & International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) and other senior officials were also present.

India has approximately 30% of its geographical area under the category of degraded land. DoLR has been mandated to restore degraded lands through its Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY). Plantations of various kinds constitute one of the activities which help in restoration of degraded lands. Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Singh desired that various options for taking up Cactus plantation on degraded land should be explored for realising the benefits of its usage for bio-fuel, food, fodder and bio-fertiliser production for the larger benefit of the country. The Minister is of the view that bio-fuel production will reduce the fuel import burden of the country apart from contributing towards employment and income generation for the poor farmers of these areas.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Land Areas (ICARDA) are being roped in for setting up a pilot project in Amlaha Farm of ICARDA in Madhya Pradesh. Ministry of Petroleum has been requested to provide necessary technical assistance in this venture.

Cactus is a Xerophytic Plant which though grows relatively at a slower pace has an immense potential as stated above. Moreover, it will help in achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the country as well. The Department is of the view that cactus plantation will be picked up by the farmers of degraded land areas, if the benefits outweigh their existing level of incomes. Experiences of countries like Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Morocco and various others are being explored which will be of great help for realisation of the objective.

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022