Lupin launches generic joint pain drug in US market
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:28 IST
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic version of Pennsaid, used to treat pain in the knees caused by osteoarthritis in the American market.
The company's product -- Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution 2 per cent -- is the generic version of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics Pennsaid, Lupin said in a statement.
As per IQVIA MAT October 2022 data, Lupin said diclofenac sodium topical solution, 2 per cent, had estimated annual sales of USD 509 million in the US.
