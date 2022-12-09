Left Menu

Lupin launches generic joint pain drug in US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic version of Pennsaid, used to treat pain in the knees caused by osteoarthritis in the American market.

The company's product -- Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution 2 per cent -- is the generic version of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics Pennsaid, Lupin said in a statement.

As per IQVIA MAT October 2022 data, Lupin said diclofenac sodium topical solution, 2 per cent, had estimated annual sales of USD 509 million in the US.

