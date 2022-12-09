Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

09-12-2022
Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aluminium prices on Friday increased by 0.09 per cent to Rs 215.65 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery increased by 20 paise or 0.09 per cent to Rs 215.65 per kg in a business turnover of 6,215 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

