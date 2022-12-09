Australian investors meet UP CM Adityanath

A delegation of Australian investors on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here.

During the meeting, the delegation -- led by Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India Sarah Storey -- discussed the possibilities of investment in various sectors in Uttar Pradesh and expressed its enthusiasm for participation in the Global Investors Summit 2023, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh government is organising a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year. ''With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavour that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the state.

''This Investors Summit will prove to be useful in providing an integrated platform for the global industrial world to cooperate in economic development. The cooperation of Australian entrepreneurs/ investors will be useful in taking this summit to new heights,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh, blessed by nature and God, is today creating a new identity as the growth engine of India's economy, Adityanath said.

It is the fourth largest state in India in terms of size.

''Our state is home to 25 crore citizens, making it India's largest labour and consumer market. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is developing infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and railroad networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets.

''We have the world's most fertile land, and the richest water resources. Uttar Pradesh is working on a plan to promote natural farming in the form of zero-budget chemical-free farming. This will be a very useful effort in increasing the income of the farmers,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister has invited everyone to invest in the state, giving a proper solution to the various queries of the Australian delegation. He also said that the state government has been protecting the business interests of its investors, the statement said.

Our policies will be encouraging to the global world, he added.

In this meeting, held in a congenial atmosphere, the Australian investor group discussed various sectoral policies of Uttar Pradesh and also expressed their enthusiasm to participate in GIS 2023, the statement said.

