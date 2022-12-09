Gold falls Rs 30; silver jumps Rs 558

Gold prices fell Rs 30 to Rs 54,305 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,335 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 558 per kg to Rs 67,365 per kilogram.

The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 82.19 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on broad dollar weakness and a firm trend in domestic equities.

''Domestic market gold prices were a bit negative following a stronger rupee,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,791.9 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.07 per ounce.

''Gold and silver price inched higher amidst the fall in dollar index, as the investors focusing on key US inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

