78.02 pc sub-health centres, 101.36 pc primary health centres operationalised into AB-HWCs: Minister

As many as 8,327 (78.02 per cent) sub-health centres and 1,864 (101.36 per cent) primary health centres have been operationalised into Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, according to data updated by states, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Lok Sabha on Friday.

Besides, 583 (89.55 per cent) urban-primary health centres have also been made functional as Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs), Pawar said in a written reply.

States and Union Territories are mandated to transform existing 150,000 lakh sub-health centres and rural and urban primary health centers across the country as AB-HWCs by December 2022 under Ayushman Bharat, she said.

The detailed norms with respect to the staff members, equipment, facilities and funding while transforming these facilities to AB-HWCs is provided to the states and Union Territories under operational guidelines on Ayushman Bharat comprehensive primary health care through health and wellness centres issued in 2018, she said.

