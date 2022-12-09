Left Menu

Some ultra long-haul flights facing delay due to issues of airport entry passes: Air India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:04 IST
Some ultra long-haul flights facing delay due to issues of airport entry passes: Air India
Full service carrier Air India on Friday said some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is ''working closely'' with the authorities to resolve the matter.

Airport Entry Passes (AEPs), issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), allow airport access to airline crew (pilots and cabin crew), engineers, ground staff, security personnel and other individuals.

''Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew,'' an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share specific details.

''Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes,'' the spokesperson added.

