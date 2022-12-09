Left Menu

U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag

U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday said they had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda car as they urge owners to get recall repairs completed. Four Takata air bag deaths have been confirmed this year, including two Stellantis vehicles and one Ford vehicle.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:44 IST
U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday said they had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda car as they urge owners to get recall repairs completed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the death of a person in a 2002 Honda Accord from a faulty air bag.

More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. Four Takata air bag deaths have been confirmed this year, including two Stellantis vehicles and one Ford vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022