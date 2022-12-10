Left Menu

Jaypee Power Ventures board meet on Monday to discuss divestment of cement grinding unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:41 IST
Jaypee Power Ventures board meet on Monday to discuss divestment of cement grinding unit
  • Country:
  • India

Jaypee group firm Jaypee Power Ventures will hold a board meeting on Monday to consider a proposal to divest its Nigrie cement grinding plant in Madhya Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, Jaypee Power Ventures informed that a board meeting has been convened on Monday to ''apprise the board of the recommendations of the Audit Committee to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie cement Grinding unit.'' Separately, Jaypee Group flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates informed that a board meeting has been convened on Monday to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee and the progress on the various divestment initiatives.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) presently has an aggregate capacity of around 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has around 4 MTPA.

In October, Jaiprakash Associates and Jaiprakash Power Ventures had announced plans to divest their cement business as well as some non-core assets to reduce debt.

Sources had said in October that Adani group was in talks to buy the cement businesses of debt-laden Jaypee Group for about Rs 5,000 crore as the conglomerate seeks to consolidate its presence in the cement sector.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate has forayed into the cement sector with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd to become the nation's second-largest cement maker with annual production capacity of 67.5 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022