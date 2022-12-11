Passengers experience long waiting period at Delhi airport

Many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Some passengers took to social media and also shared pictures of crowd at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. In response to a tweet by a passenger, Delhi airport said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience. While complaining about the long queues, the passenger said there is need for new terminals. ''Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. ''Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...,'' Delhi airport said in the tweet. In another tweet, it said the team ensures efficient coordination with other stakeholders for smooth travelling experience at the airport. Amid long queues and waiting period for passengers at the airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said an action plan was being implemented to address the congestion, including reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

