Left Menu

Passengers experience long waiting period at Delhi airport

Many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Some passengers took to social media and also shared pictures of crowd at Terminal 3 T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA here. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters..., Delhi airport said in the tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:23 IST
Passengers experience long waiting period at Delhi airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Some passengers took to social media and also shared pictures of crowd at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. In response to a tweet by a passenger, Delhi airport said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience. While complaining about the long queues, the passenger said there is need for new terminals. ''Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. ''Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...,'' Delhi airport said in the tweet. In another tweet, it said the team ensures efficient coordination with other stakeholders for smooth travelling experience at the airport. Amid long queues and waiting period for passengers at the airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said an action plan was being implemented to address the congestion, including reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022